Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Under Armour worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

