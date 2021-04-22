Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.40

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $231,848.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

