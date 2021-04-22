UniMex Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $587,252.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and $587,252.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

