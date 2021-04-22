Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ UNB traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

