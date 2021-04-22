Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.29. The stock had a trading volume of 178,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $144.87 and a twelve month high of $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

