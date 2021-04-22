Unisocks Market Cap Hits $28.23 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89,888.59 or 1.74410770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $162,891.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

