Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.