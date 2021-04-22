Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 3,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,339. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

