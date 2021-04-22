Unison Advisors LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,036 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

