United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.