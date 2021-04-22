United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

