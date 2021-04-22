United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.