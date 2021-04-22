United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.75. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.55. 638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.