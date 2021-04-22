United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.54

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.54 and last traded at $212.12, with a volume of 517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

