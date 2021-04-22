UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.00. 16,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,252. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.76. The stock has a market cap of $373.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

