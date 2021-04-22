UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $425.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.76. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

