UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $398.81 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

