Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after buying an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.