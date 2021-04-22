Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $21.97 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

