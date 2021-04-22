Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Down 6.8%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 3,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.