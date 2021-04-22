Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $649.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on ULH. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

