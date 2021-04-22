Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 90,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

