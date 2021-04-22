UpToken (UP) 1-Day Volume Hits $411.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. UpToken has a market capitalization of $516,280.89 and approximately $411.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UpToken has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (UP) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

