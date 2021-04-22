Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Upwork has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

