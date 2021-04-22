Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.75. Urban One shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 727,636 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $239.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

