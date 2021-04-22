UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $15.27 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006909 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $1.50 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.81 or 0.01025794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00695190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.70 or 1.01485615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

