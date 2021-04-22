URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $253.44

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.44 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.07). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.44.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

