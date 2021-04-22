Urus Price Hits $24.31 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Urus has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $24.31 or 0.00045511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $11.43 million and $1.79 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

