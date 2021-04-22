US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

