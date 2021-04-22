US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE SMLP opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

