US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of USX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $487.75 million, a PE ratio of -978.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 12,431.0% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

