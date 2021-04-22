USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

