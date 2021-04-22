USDJ Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $18.67 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

