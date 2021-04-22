USDX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006151 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

