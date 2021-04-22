V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00739518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00096158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.28 or 0.08264992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050855 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars.

