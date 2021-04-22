V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,443 shares of company stock worth $99,879,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

