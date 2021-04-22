V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

