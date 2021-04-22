V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.40.

Shares of LRCX opened at $643.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

