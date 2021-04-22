V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $480.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

