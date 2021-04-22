V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

