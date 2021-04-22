V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.