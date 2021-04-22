V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PYPL opened at $265.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

