V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

