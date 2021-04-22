V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.67. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

