V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55.

