V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $443.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.92 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

