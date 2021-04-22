Vai Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $217.34 million and $20.59 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 240,160,132 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.