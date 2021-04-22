Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. 197,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,342.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

