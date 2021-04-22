Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $23.65. Valhi shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $715.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

