Validity (VAL) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Validity has a market cap of $14.47 million and $36,727.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00006590 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $804.55 or 0.01570153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,286,728 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,484 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

